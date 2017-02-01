Neil Young Released His ‘Harvest’ Album 45 Years Ago Today

By: Steve Kostan

NEIL YOUNG released the Harvest album on Feb 1st, 1972. 45 years ago. While most ‘everybody knew Neil was somewhere’ and someone before, thanks to his previous work, Harvest kicked up his popularity to a much wider audience. The two big singles, “Heart of Gold” and “Old Man” were everywhere on the radio, not just the hippie WABX, “That was Neil Young and here’s one from Dave Mason’s Alone Together Lp…man”. “Alabama” and “Needle and the Damage Done” too.

There was a mellower, post psychedelic, singer-songwriter surge around then with the likes of James Taylor and Carly Simon, Carol King etc, so this fit right in.

Fast forward to today. In an American Idol, The Voice etc. game show world, do you think NEIL would have made it past the 1st round?