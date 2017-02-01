Try Not to Feel Things After Reading Widower’s Plea for a Fishing Buddy

February 1, 2017 9:47 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

An online classifieds ad posted by a South Australian widower will melt your frozen heart on this cold February day.

In the ad, 75-year-old Ray Johnstone shares that he’s looking for a new fishing buddy, since his last one passed away.

“I’m a widowed pensioner who is looking for a fishing mate,” he wrote. “My previous fishing mate is now deceased. I am a land based fisherman. I have all the gear for all types of fish that is required for land based fishing.”

Not surprisingly, Johnstone’s ad really struck a cord with people and has been viewed more than 23,000 times.

We’re confident he’ll find a new fishing mate soon.

 

