The Atlanta Falcons coaches and players will tell you that one of the reasons they’re in the big game this weekend is ping pong.

Head coach Dan Quinn installed three ping pong tables in the locker room to keep things loose and to build camaraderie. The players played. A lot. And they bonded. And some of them say the game helped with their hand-eye coordination.

Someone’s got to have an unused ping pong table sitting in their table we can donate to the Lions.

Source: TV Overmind