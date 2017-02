By: Jon Corrigan 

Seventeen years ago, long before he made a name for himself on Breaking Bad, a financially struggling Aaron Paul appeared on The Price Is Right.

Paul ended up losing in the Showcase after overbidding by just $132. And Bob Barker – somewhat hilariously, I might add – had absolutely zero sympathy.

Fast-forwarding to 2017, Late Late Show host James Corden gave Paul a chance at redemption.