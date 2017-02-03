Best Spots For Soup

By: Beau Daniels

This time of year many crave a good soup. We don’t usually distinguish a restaurant on how good their soup is. Now we can with the help of Thrill List. Personally one of my favorites and on their list is Sweet Potato Sensations in Detroit with their black eye pea and collard green soup, yum.

Others recognized are Sister Pie in West Village which is a bakery, now with outstanding soups. Of course noodles make-up good soups so consider Johnny Noodle King and Pho Lucky. Many are familiar with Russell Street Deli in Eastern Market, and students in Mid-Town who frequent Cass Cafe. Ten soup spots are described in detail here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter