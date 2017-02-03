Fake Dentist Learned From Youtube

February 3, 2017
By: Beau Daniels

Anytime I need to learn something especially when it comes to a repair, I look to YouTube. A 25 year old fake dentist learned enough of the profession to get away with opening a clinic. Mohamad Irwan Mohd Sudi got paid for several procedures he learned online including putting on braces, pulling teeth, and teeth scaling.

Irwan eventually got busted but was only fined $9,000. Who knows how much money he made with the fake practice, the Oddity Central story suggest that use that money and get a real dentistry degree.

