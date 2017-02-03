Michael Bublé Gives Update on 3-Year-Old Son Noah’s Cancer Treatment

By: Jon Corrigan

After announcing in November that their 3-year-old son was undergoing treatment for cancer, Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have good news to share.

“We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy,” the couple told E! News on Friday. “He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us.”

“Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words. We’d also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us,” they added. “As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love.”

Bublé and Lopilato wed in 2011 and also have a 1-year-old son, Elias Bublé.