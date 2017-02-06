Another Bad Decision By Justin Bieber?

February 6, 2017 4:55 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Justin Bieber

By: Beau Daniels

Another bad move by Justin Bieber. The guy can’t catch a break. Beiber in the Big Game commercial looking like a geek with horned rimed glasses and dancing corny first appeared to be refreshing for him, until the internet exposed the staleness of the character.

It was a ripoff of an old guy who is somewhat famous for his commercials for another client.

Bieber’s profession is all about being edgy and reinventing ones self. Mashable digs in more.

Listen Live