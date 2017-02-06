Another Bad Decision By Justin Bieber?

By: Beau Daniels

Another bad move by Justin Bieber. The guy can’t catch a break. Beiber in the Big Game commercial looking like a geek with horned rimed glasses and dancing corny first appeared to be refreshing for him, until the internet exposed the staleness of the character.

It was a ripoff of an old guy who is somewhat famous for his commercials for another client.

Bieber’s profession is all about being edgy and reinventing ones self. Mashable digs in more.

