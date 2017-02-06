Comedy Central’s ‘Detroiters’ is Buying Metro Detroit Fans a Beer for its Premiere

By: Jon Corrigan

To celebrate its new show Detroiters, Comedy Central wants to buy real-life Detroiters a beer.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, visitors to 24 participating locals bars (21 in Detroit, three in Hamtramck) can get one free beer to toast the series premiere.

The show’s creators and stars, Sam Richardson (who grew up in Detroit) and Tim Robinson (a Clarkston native), made a video inviting everyone out for the occasion. Watch it here.

Detroiters, which is set and filmed in Detroit, is about two best who work at a small-time ad agency producing low-budget commercials. The show will feature appearances from Jason Sudekis (who also is an executive producer, along with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels), Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins, former Detroit Piston Rick Mahorn and others.

See below for the list of participating bars. For more details, visit the Detroiters website.

• Anchor Bar, 450 W Fort St., Detroit

• Bronx Bar, 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit,

• Bumbos Bar, 3001 Holbrook St., Hamtramck

• Checker Bar & Grill, 124 Cadillac Sq., Detroit

• Donovans Pub, 3003 W Vernor Hwy, Detroit

• El Club, 4114 W Vernor Hwy., Detroit

• Garden Bowl, 4138 Woodward Ave., Detroit

• Green Dot Stables, 2200 W Lafayette Blvd., Detroit

• Harry’s Detroit, 2482 Clifford St., Detroit

• Honest Johns, 488 Selden St., Detroit

• Jumbos Bar, 3736 3rd St., Detroit

• Kelly’s Bar, 2403 Holbrook St., Hamtramck

• Marble Bar, 1501 Holden St., Detroit

• Nancy Whiskey, 2644 Harrison St., Detroit

• Nemo’s Bar, 1384 Michigan Ave., Detroit

• Northern Lights Lounge, 660 W Baltimore St., Detroit

• Old Miami Bar, 3930 Cass Ave., Detroit

• Painted Lady, 2930 Jacob St., Hamtramck

• PJ’s Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit

• Punch Bowl Social, 1331 Broadway St., Detroit

• Queens Bar, 35 Grand River Ave., Detroit

• The Baltimore, 1234 Randolph St., Detroit

• The Old Shillelagh, 349 Monroe St., Detroit

• Ye Olde Tap Room, 14915 Charlevoix St., Detroi