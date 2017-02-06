Sonny Geraci: Cleveland Rocker & Voice Of The Outsiders/Climax Dead At 70

February 6, 2017 10:39 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Climax, outsiders, Sonny Geraci

Sonny Geraci, the voice Top 10 hits for separate bands in the ’60s and ’70s, died Saturday. He turned 70 in November but had been in poor heath since a brain aneurysm several years ago.

He fronted The Outsiders on the brassy ’60s classic “Time Won’t Let Me” and then turned balladeer on Climax‘s ’70s love song “Precious and Few.”

The Cleveland native remained active until 2013, performing his hits and running a suburban Cleveland recording studio. Along with concert work, he also appeared in the public TV special The ’70s Experience.

