‘Strangers Things’ Unveils Season 2 Trailer, 2017 Premiere Date

February 6, 2017 12:26 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

The New England Patriots weren’t the only ones mounting a comeback on Super Bowl Sunday.

Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things unveiled its season two trailer, along with a 2017 premiere date.

The Super Bowl ad, which featured footage from a classic ’80s Eggo waffle commercial, pegged this Halloween for season two’s release.

According to a description from Netflix, this upcoming season is set a year after Will’s return.

“A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal,” Netflix said in a release. “But a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

