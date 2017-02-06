Wife Accepts Flowers Not Meant For Her

February 6, 2017 4:17 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Flowers for dog

By: Beau Daniels

Have you ever accidentally received gifts or even flowers meant for someone else? This happened to Debbie Cardone in Florida. Thinking she got random flowers from her husband as a sweet gesture, they were intended for the dog.

Sebastian, the 10-year-old dog had just undergone surgery, so the doggy dad sent the flowers with a note saying, “Sebastian, Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love, Daddy.” Hey, pets are part of the family also. Remember them this Valentines Day. More here from Elite Daily.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Win a Trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this SeptemberThe Edgar Winter Band will perform as special guests.

Listen Live