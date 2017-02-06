Wife Accepts Flowers Not Meant For Her

By: Beau Daniels

Have you ever accidentally received gifts or even flowers meant for someone else? This happened to Debbie Cardone in Florida. Thinking she got random flowers from her husband as a sweet gesture, they were intended for the dog.

Sebastian, the 10-year-old dog had just undergone surgery, so the doggy dad sent the flowers with a note saying, “Sebastian, Feel better, you’ll be back in the game very soon. Love, Daddy.” Hey, pets are part of the family also. Remember them this Valentines Day. More here from Elite Daily.

