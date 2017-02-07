10 Valentine’s Day Restaurant Deals and Freebies in Metro Detroit

By: Jon Corrigan

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so if you haven’t locked down plans for you and your significant other, here are a few thrifty suggestions – because who ever said you have to break the bank every Feb. 14?

________________________________________________________________________________

Buca di Beppo –

Through Feb. 14, you can have a Heart-Shaped Lasagna for two, served with a Buca Small Mixed Green or Caesar Salad, Garlic Bread and two Mini Cannoli all for $49.99 (dine in only). [Details]

California Pizza Kitchen –

From Feb. 10 through Feb. 15, head on in to your local California Pizza Kitchen location to score the Sweet Deal for Two Offer, which includes one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a specially prepared menu for only $32! [Details]

Dunkin’ Donuts –

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heart-shaped donuts at Dunkin’ Donuts! Please note that select stores will be participating, so be sure to call ahead of time before heading out. [Details]

Krispy Kreme –

For a limited time, choose from four different Valentine’s-themed doughnuts – Sprinkled Heart, Pink Heart, and Red Heart. Head on over here for more info. Also, from Feb. 6 through Feb. 28, you will be able to score a FREE original glazed doughnut when you purchase any size of their new coffee. [Details]

Morton’s The Steakhouse –

From Feb. 10 through Feb. 14, enjoy Morton’s Steak and Cold Water Lobster Tail served with butter for $56. [Details]

The Melting Pot –

Sign up for Club Fondue and receive a complimentary box of six of Signature Chocolate-Covered Strawberries with a purchase of $60 or more. [Details]

Olive Garden –

For a limited time only, customers can purchase Never Ending Classics which includes unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks for only $11.99. [Details]

Outback Steakhouse –

For a limited time, get a Steak & Lobster Meal starting at only $14.99. Prices and participation may vary. [Details]

Romano’s Macaroni Grill –

On Feb. 14, score a 3-course dinner for just $24 per person plus select wine bottles will be 1/2 price. [Details]

Steak ‘n Shake –

Through Feb. 19, snag a coupon valid for buy one, get one Free Valentine’s Milkshakes. [Details]