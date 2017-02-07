14-Foot Great White Shark Bites Boat [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

It’s becoming somewhat common for great white sharks to be spotted off the Carolina coast. This time a 14 footer was video taped after it bit a fishing boat. “She bit the boat once. Just like any animal, they want to get the hell out of town. You grab anything wild they’re going to bite you to get loose.”

UPI reports that it appears the shark has some mileage on her, “She had some old battle wounds on the left side of her face from either mating or something she went after took a couple of chunks out of her. They looked like they were pretty old.” Imagine being in the water close to a shark that size. OCEARCH has a great website that tracks sharks including great whites off the Carolina coast.

