Christie Brinkley Poses with Her Two Daugthers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

February 7, 2017 11:09 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Christie Brinkley and her two daughters displayed the power of good genes.

The 63-year-old model and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, posed together for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Christie shared the photo on her Instagram, writing:

“Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”

Alexa Ray is the lone child from Christie’s nine year marriage to Billy Joel. Her half sister, Sailor, came from the model’s most recent marriage to Peter Cook.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Win a Trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this SeptemberThe Edgar Winter Band will perform as special guests.

Listen Live