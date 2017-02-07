Christie Brinkley Poses with Her Two Daugthers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

By: Jon Corrigan

Christie Brinkley and her two daughters displayed the power of good genes.

The 63-year-old model and her daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, posed together for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Christie shared the photo on her Instagram, writing:

“Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”

Alexa Ray is the lone child from Christie’s nine year marriage to Billy Joel. Her half sister, Sailor, came from the model’s most recent marriage to Peter Cook.