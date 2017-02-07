‘Detroiters’ Star Sam Richardson Shares His Favorite Metro Detroit Local TV Ad

February 7, 2017 4:23 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

If you haven’t already heard, Comedy Central’s new show Detroiters premieres tonight (Feb. 7) at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The show, which is set and filmed in Detroit, is about two best friends who work at a small-time ad agency producing low-budget commercials.

So, when Sam Richardson, one of the show’s co-stars and a Detroit native, appeared on Conan last night, he talked about his favorite local television ad from Metro Detroit.

Richardson recalls an ad from Dittrich Furs which portrayed a woman wearing a flowing fur coat while riding a horse. He also made mention of the sultry music which played in the background.

