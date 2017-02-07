‘Flamin Hot Cheeto’ Shaped Like Harambe is Selling on Ebay for $100,000

By: Jon Corrigan

A “Flamin Hot” Cheeto that resembles Harambe the gorilla is being sold on Ebay for nearly $100,000.

The Cheeto was originally on the auction site last week for $11.99, but soared to $99,999 by Monday.

“I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla,” the seller wrote.

Harambe became a viral internet sensation after a 4-year-old boy fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo. The gorilla was gunned down during the incident.

It’s worth noting that shipping is free. So, there’s that.