Gregg Allman: Detroit’s Don Was Produced New Album Out This Year (Sneak Listen)

February 7, 2017 11:21 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: "Southern Blood", Don Was, Gregg Allman

Gregg Allman is wrapping up work on his new album, Southern Blood, the long-awaited followup to his 2011 Grammy-nominated set, Low Country Blues. Allman posted a note announcing the news and a teaser video showing clips from a session at Muscle Shoals, Alabama’s legendary FAME Recording Studio. The info on the site reads: “Gregg Allman is working on the finishing touches for his new album, Southern Blood, produced by Don Was (Detroiter and Rolling Stones producer) and to be released by Rounder Records.” No release date has been announced.

The extended Allman Brothers Band family is mourning the January 24th suicide of drummer Butch Trucks, who shot himself in his West Palm Beach, Florida home. Trucks, who was 69, is survived by his wife, four children, and four grandchildren.

CHECK IT OUT: The teaser for Greg Allman’s Southern Blood album:

