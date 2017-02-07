Matt Damon Snuck Onto ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Disguised as Tom Brady

By: Jon Corrigan

It took a little deception, but Matt Damon finally made it onto Jimmy Kimmel Live! – disguising himself as Super Bowl LI MVP Tom Brady.

“[Brady] could have gone anywhere,” Kimmel said during his monologue. “He flew all the way from Houston. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the man who engineered the greatest comeback in football history, five-time Super Bowl champion and last night’s MVP, No. 12: Tom Brady, everyone!”

It didn’t take long for Damon to be outed as a fraud, and he was promptly escorted off stage.

However, the actor still celebrated his victory backstage, popping champagne and answering questions from sportscaster Rich Eisen.