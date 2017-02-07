Restaurant CEO Loses Bet With Employees: Gets Hamburger Tattoo

Denny Marie Post, the 59-year-old CEO of Red Robin, just got her first tattoo after she lost a bet with her employees.

Post made the bet with her managers; if they got better scores on the company’s customer surveys, she would get a tattoo of a hamburger.

And sure enough, they did it. Waiters worked harder to keep guests happy by paying more attention to them and making sure their bottomless root-beer floats and french-fry trays stayed filled. The chain has raised its overall customer satisfaction score by 30% since September 2015 but the rate of improvement doubled once Post agreed to get the tattoo.

Post said “My son, who is 22 and has three ‘tats,’ thinks this is hysterical. My husband is giving me a hard time.”

Sources – Premier Prep, USA Today