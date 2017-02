By: Beau Daniels

Christie Brinkley is blowing peoples minds with her amazing look at age 63. Sports Illustrated’s having her return to the pages of the Swimsuit Edition.

"I grew up looking at these photos of my mom, never thinking that I would ever be able to do that." —@SBrinkleyCook https://t.co/xUDXlV08vx pic.twitter.com/bKTQ6GqEJv — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 8, 2017

Christie is feeling the love, “My kids think I walk on water, so let’s not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface.”

.@SeaBrinkley, 63, is back in her bikini and out to prove that age is nothing more than a number. https://t.co/krOvaW8exy pic.twitter.com/DolFMmxzAz — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 7, 2017

Beauty runs in the family, here’s Christie’s daughter.

.@SeaBrinkley's daughters on body-shaming and insecurity before SI shoot: 'I grew up not loving how I looked.' https://t.co/DeAGQ8NW4Q pic.twitter.com/bSw2HBHMd8 — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 7, 2017

Mashable

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter