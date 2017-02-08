Led Zeppelin: Top 10 Worst Songs According To “Cheat Sheet”

Led Zeppelin‘s Top 10 “worst” songs have been posted online by CheatSheet.com. Leading the pack is the 1969 Led Zeppelin track, “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” which is deemed “passable” — although “the band members are all on-point, particularly (Jimmy) Page, but the repetitive lyrics and slow pace make for a rather boring song on an otherwise riveting record.” Coming in at Number Two is the Led Zeppelin II favorite “The Lemon Song,” whose lyrics are described as “(ranking) among the most juvenile Led Zeppelin ever recorded, which is really saying something.”

The Top Three is rounded out by the John Bonham workout, “Moby Dick,” which claims, “Bonham was obviously an amazing drummer, but even he can’t make an extended drum solo that exciting to listen to. ”

The Top 10 “Worst” Led Zeppelin Songs according to CheatSheet.com:

1. “I Can’t Quit You Baby” (Led Zeppelin, 1969)

2. “The Lemon Song” (Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

3. “Moby Dick” (Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

4. “Living Loving Maid (She’s Just A Woman)” (Led Zeppelin II, 1969)

5. “Celebration Day” (Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

6. “Hats Off To (Roy) Harper” (Led Zeppelin III, 1970)

7. “Hots On For Nowhere” (Presence, 1976)

8. “Royal Orleans” (Presence, 1976)

9. “Hot Dog” (In Through The Out Door, 1979)

10. “Carouselambra” (In Through The Out Door, 1979)