Mort Crim Talks Detroiters Appearance

Mort Crim says he’s not “officially” coming out of retirement to work on the new Comedy Central show Detroiters, he has enjoyed working on the show and loves poking fun at himself. And he posted this review from the LA Times on his Facebook page:

LA Times: One of its happiest local inspirations is the inclusion of real-life (retired) Detroit newscaster Mort Crim as (still employed) newscaster Mort Crim. He occasionally appears on television at the bar where Tim and Sam drink, to deliver such gruesomely eccentric bulletins as, “Earlier today the ghost of a pedophile was spotted haunting the old Boblo Amusement Park; here’s the interesting thing — the ghost was, get this, a woman” and, “Red Wings fans have something to cheer about as they recover two frozen bodies from the ice.” Returning from one of Tim and Sam’s ads, he comments, “Wow, normally I don’t comment on the commercials, but that was very bad.”

Hear Mort talk about working on Detroiters:

That’s not the only good review. Twitter was full of compliments for the show’s debut. Comedian J Chris Newburgh tweeted

“Loved it! @ Detroiters Finally a show about the D. Makes me miss home. Just great! Instant fan. # Detroiters Plus wow Mort Crim.”

Detroiters stars Sam Richardson (Veep) and Tim Robinson (Saturday Night Live) and airs on Comedy Central on Tuesdays at 10:30 pm.

We just have one question. How do we get a part on the show?