Performers: The Detroit Riverfront Wants You!

The Detroit RiverFront Conservancy is taking applications from local individuals and organizations interested in performing at the Campbell Terrace, the small-scale outdoor performance space along the Dequindre Cut.

Through the spring and summer, the Conservancy will host nine separate performances at the Campbell Terrace showcasing some of the most talented actors, dancers, poets, musicians or visual artists that can be found throughout Metro Detroit. Applications are being accepted through February 24 at 6 p.m. Visit http://detroitriverfront.org/CampbellTerrace2017 for more information or to submit an application.

The Campbell Terrace features a covered stage with tiered concrete walls for seating and is located at the base of the Lafayette Street ramp to the Dequindre Cut between Orleans and St. Aubin Street. After opening last fall, the Campbell Terrace quickly became a popular destination for impromptu performances by artists who enjoyed the good acoustics, natural setting and uniquely Detroit feel of the space. In addition to the impromptu performances which will again surely be popular this year, Conservancy leadership is looking forward to developing a series of performances by local artists.

“There’s an abundance of talented individuals throughout our community, so we’re thrilled to provide local artists with a platform from which they can share their work with new audiences,” said Michele Marine, director of programming for the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy

The Dequindre Cut is an almost two-mile paved pedestrian greenway that stretches from Atwater Street at the Detroit Riverfront to Mack Avenue in Eastern Market.