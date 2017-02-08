Santana Reveals Complete Details for ‘Transmogrify’ 2017 Tour

He has always sought to unite the world with music. February 8, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Santana

By Robyn Collins

Grammy winner Carlos Santana has a big summer planned. The guitar hero will launch his 19-date Transmogrify U.S.tour on June 23rd with two nights at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, WA.

However, before he begins the American dates, he’ll play Singapore, Australia and Japan in April with Doobie Brothers, and a May residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. After the U.S tour, he’ll return to Mandalay Bay for a second go-round.

Santana will make a stop in Michigan this summer, performing at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on Aug. 9.

Check out Santana’s North American itinerary below.

Santana Transmogrify Tour Dates
June 23 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
June 24 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle
June 25 – Goldendale, WA @ Maryhill Winery
June 27 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden
June 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
July 3 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
July 4 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
July 7 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
July 8 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
July 10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre
August 4 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
August 5 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 9 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Freedom Hill Amphitheatre
August 13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
August 18 – Canandaigua, NY @ Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
August 19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Spa & Resort
September 11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

