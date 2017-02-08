Veterinarian Euthanizes Herself After The Pain Of Putting Down Many Rescue Animals

February 8, 2017 4:01 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Animal shelter, Beau Daniels, Euthanizing animals

By: Beau Daniels

Taiwan has issued a ban on euthanizing shelter animals. This was inspired sadly by a veterinarian who felt tremendous trauma putting down animals, she committed suicide. UPI reports that Chien Chih-cheng worked in shelters because of her love for animals, but protests and the pain of also having euthanize many animals was difficult, “Some animal welfare activists have unleashed relentless attacks on the Sinwu shelter and Chien was a target of those attacks. She was even described as a ‘butcher.’ For a young woman who chose to work at the shelter because of her love for animals and whose duties involved euthanizing stray animals every day, those abuses were like stabs to the heart.”

Chien used the same method she used on animals. She left this message, “I hope my departure will let all of you know stray animals are also life. I hope the government knows the importance of controlling the source of the problem. Please value life.” The policy Taiwan has adopted is interesting and should be considered here in the US.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Win a Trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this SeptemberThe Edgar Winter Band will perform as special guests.

Listen Live