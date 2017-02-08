Veterinarian Euthanizes Herself After The Pain Of Putting Down Many Rescue Animals

By: Beau Daniels

Taiwan has issued a ban on euthanizing shelter animals. This was inspired sadly by a veterinarian who felt tremendous trauma putting down animals, she committed suicide. UPI reports that Chien Chih-cheng worked in shelters because of her love for animals, but protests and the pain of also having euthanize many animals was difficult, “Some animal welfare activists have unleashed relentless attacks on the Sinwu shelter and Chien was a target of those attacks. She was even described as a ‘butcher.’ For a young woman who chose to work at the shelter because of her love for animals and whose duties involved euthanizing stray animals every day, those abuses were like stabs to the heart.”

Chien used the same method she used on animals. She left this message, “I hope my departure will let all of you know stray animals are also life. I hope the government knows the importance of controlling the source of the problem. Please value life.” The policy Taiwan has adopted is interesting and should be considered here in the US.

