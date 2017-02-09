My (VERY Brief) Career as a Lion King Puppeteer

February 9, 2017 8:16 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Detroit Opera House, Puppets, the Lion King, Zazu

I went behind the scenes of the production of The Lion King at The Detroit Opera House and talked with Michael Reilly, the puppet master. He builds and maintains the hundreds of puppets the production requires and told me how the puppets are made, how they work, and how they become part of the actor during a performance.

At the end of the video I got to try handling Zazu and though it was easy (and fun!) to make him talk, trying to make him fly was exhausting after about 30 seconds. Imagine doing it for two hours!

The Lion King runs through February 26th at The Detroit Opera House.

