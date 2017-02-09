The Beatles Appeared on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ 53 Years Ago Today

By: Steve Kostan

On Feb. 9, 1964, The Beatles shook the USA with their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

It was a seismic event. I know, you know, we ALL know. And yes, I know some of you know that DAVEY JONES was also on that show that night. Here’s what I don’t know and want to know: YOUR memories of that night. By memories I don’t mean, “ Yes, I remember it.” Here’s an example, renowned local photographer Thomas Weschler set up a camera and tripod and took photos right off the TV. I had gotten a reel-to-reel tape recorder for Christmas. It was a fun toy and us kids were not allowed to touch or even look at my dad’s big plug in reel to reel player. Fugetaboutit. I think mine was a little Aiwa brand, battery powered. By the 3rd Sunday night I was all in on the BEATLES and I remember holding the microphone up to the TV, telling people to stay quiet, and recording the songs off of the TV. Who needs NAPSTER? OK, there are two memories of that night. What are YOURS?