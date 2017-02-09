You Are Judged By Your Smart Phone

February 9, 2017 4:42 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, smart phone

By: Beau Daniels

You may be judged by the smart phone you own, but keep in mind that billionaires are known for using basic flip phones because they don’t want to be easily tracked.

Mashable posted research stating that 92 percent of women judge a person by their phone. For those who are single with an outdated phone you are 56 percent less likely to even have a date for a year. You will also find dating etiquette on how to use a phone here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

Win a Trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island in Nassau!104.3 WOMC and Sandals Resorts want to send you to Paradise!
Alice Cooper, Deep Purple to Perform at DTE this SeptemberThe Edgar Winter Band will perform as special guests.

Listen Live