You Are Judged By Your Smart Phone

By: Beau Daniels

You may be judged by the smart phone you own, but keep in mind that billionaires are known for using basic flip phones because they don’t want to be easily tracked.

Mashable posted research stating that 92 percent of women judge a person by their phone. For those who are single with an outdated phone you are 56 percent less likely to even have a date for a year. You will also find dating etiquette on how to use a phone here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter