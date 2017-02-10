Slo-rrivederci, Aerosmith?

By: Steve Kostan

Joe Perry recently said when it comes to the end of AEROSMITH, he’s in no hurry. “The feeling is right now is gonna be in the semi tour mode for the next few years. We’ll be takin time off here and there, but we want to play some of the places that we’ve played maybe once before, maybe never before. Kind of go around and hit all the spots you can.” Joe has always been the guy that kept the AEROSMITH musical compass pointed towards rock, so that’s good to hear. He also talked about more Hollywood Vampires shows and maybe another Joe Perry solo album. I know many of you saw some of those Joe Perry Project shows around town. Harpo’s, Royal Oak, Center Stage. Detroit has always been good to AEROSMITH and they know it. Arrivederci AEROSMITH??? Take the looong way please.