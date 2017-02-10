Spoon Designed To Feel Like Licking A Finger

By: Beau Daniels

We all love to enjoy what we eat. Now a company has designed a spoon that helps us enjoy how we eat. Since childhood the pleasure of licking our fingers has continued for many. Because of that a spoon was designed to feel like licking a finger, “Eating with our bare hands, sucking our fingers, or even licking a plate are natural behaviors. Michel Fabian creates objects that connect us with intuitive and elegant ways of bringing food to the mouth. Michel Fabian uses experimental psychology research to design eating utensils that hack the senses, increasing the sensual pleasure of eating and encouraging people to eat more healthily.”

Called Goûte, chef’s love it’s purpose, “enrich the sensual pleasures of eating.” With heightened sensations when eating, food taste better. The glass version sells for $36 and wood version for $24. Take a look here.

