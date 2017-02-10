Wacky Dad Takes Adorable Photos While Mom Is Away

February 10, 2017 9:32 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: kid photos, wacky dad photos, wacky kid photos

While his wife was out of town at a skating competition, local figure skater and coach, Dan Hollander, took adorable photos of their baby daughter and dog depicting what they were “getting away with” while mom was out of the house.

They recreated Back to the Future, did some workouts, learned how to sharpen ice skates, and even learned a new skating move.

I think we all look forward to the next time mom is out of town!

Listen Live