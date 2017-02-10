Wacky Dad Takes Adorable Photos While Mom Is Away

15965893_10153961441541734_2129671437847446836_n

15940380_10153961257066734_2800179096438516081_n

15936817_10153954837011734_5532977964795072590_o

15896161_10153961150196734_1286139276319979452_o

15895723_10153957136316734_3266107654367228536_o

15895076_10153950294591734_9017335526967289096_n

15894801_10153952415276734_3723060055303200915_n

15894384_10153954712701734_8703128110807930201_n

15894340_10153948524906734_4590254337605995251_n

15873540_10153948469496734_1263268944411034767_n

15873441_10153959707591734_4759679683638663380_n

15871430_10153957448026734_8545781418698802982_n

15844666_10153954834946734_3010468215686373542_o

15844336_10153957136431734_4930578544613177944_o

15844200_10153954836896734_9006795080830298842_o

15826378_10153952665416734_972592414320544755_n

15825846_10153950709181734_8731498685500046295_n

15800149_10153950403201734_5564324820163205995_o

15800120_10153956637176734_7115399488477490611_o

While his wife was out of town at a skating competition, local figure skater and coach, Dan Hollander, took adorable photos of their baby daughter and dog depicting what they were “getting away with” while mom was out of the house.

They recreated Back to the Future, did some workouts, learned how to sharpen ice skates, and even learned a new skating move.

I think we all look forward to the next time mom is out of town!