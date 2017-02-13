Adele Restarts GRAMMY Tribute to George Michael After Shaky Start

By: Jon Corrigan
For the second year in a row, Adele stumbled through her moment on the GRAMMY stage, this time stopping and restarting her tribute to the late George Michael.
“I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” she said after halting her performance of Michael’s “Fast Love” because of an off-key start, also swearing on live TV.
However the singer rebounded strong, nailing the second go-round of the tribute.
“I really do apologize for swearing,” Adele said later as she accepted the award for song of the year, adding, “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”