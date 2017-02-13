Adele Restarts GRAMMY Tribute to George Michael After Shaky Start

February 13, 2017 12:35 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

For the second year in a row, Adele stumbled through her moment on the GRAMMY stage, this time stopping and restarting her tribute to the late George Michael.

“I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” she said after halting her performance of Michael’s “Fast Love” because of an off-key start, also swearing on live TV.

However the singer rebounded strong, nailing the second go-round of the tribute.

“I really do apologize for swearing,” Adele said later as she accepted the award for song of the year, adding, “George Michael, I love him. He means a lot to me, so I’m really sorry if I offended anyone anywhere.”

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.
Carlos Santana to Perform at Freedom Hill this AugustCarlos Santana is coming to Metro Detroit this summer.

Listen Live