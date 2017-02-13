Amazing Waterfall Driving Tour

By: Beau Daniels

We’re are all aware and love Tahquamenon Falls. Many do not know that Michigan has many beautiful waterfalls, enough to create an amazing driving tour. Only In Your State has posted a waterfall driving tour that starts at Tahquamenon and loops back to the falls.

The tour is 345 miles which results in about 7 hours of driving time. Depending on which way the loop is driven, the route takes you to Sable Falls, Miner Falls, Carp River and Black River falls, along with Laughing Whitefish Falls. What’s also impressive about the tour is that other activities are suggested, including hanging out at Blackrocks Brewery. Look here.

