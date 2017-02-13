Eddie Money Returns to DTE to Kickoff the 2017 Summer Concert Season

By: Jon Corrigan

Eddie Money will make his annual start-of-the-season appearance to help kick off DTE Energy Music Theatre’s 2017 summer concert season on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at $34.50 in the pavilion and $10 on the United Shore lawn go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets may be also charged by phone to American Express, Discover, Visa and MasterCard by calling 800.745.3000.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the self-titled debut album of Eddie Money. After signing a recording contract with Columbia Records, Money burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut album in 1977. The album, which went double platinum, featured the hits “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

This year will mark Money’s 26th consecutive year as the venue’s perennial season opener, dating back to 1992. In recent years, Money has been joined on tour by his daughter, Jesse, who provides back-up vocals and adds an exciting twist to the duet “Take Me Home Tonight.” The show also includes performances from sons Dez on guitar and Julian on drums.

For more information on Eddie Money, please visit www.eddiemoney.com.