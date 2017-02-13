Eddie Money Returns to DTE to Kickoff the 2017 Summer Concert Season

February 13, 2017 10:22 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Eddie Money will make his annual start-of-the-season appearance to help kick off DTE Energy Music Theatre’s 2017 summer concert season on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets at $34.50 in the pavilion and $10 on the United Shore lawn go on sale this Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets may be also charged by phone to American Express, Discover, Visa and MasterCard by calling 800.745.3000.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the self-titled debut album of Eddie Money. After signing a recording contract with Columbia Records, Money burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut album in 1977. The album, which went double platinum, featured the hits “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

This year will mark Money’s 26th consecutive year as the venue’s perennial season opener, dating back to 1992. In recent years, Money has been joined on tour by his daughter, Jesse, who provides back-up vocals and adds an exciting twist to the duet “Take Me Home Tonight.” The show also includes performances from sons Dez on guitar and Julian on drums.

For more information on Eddie Money, please visit www.eddiemoney.com.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.
Carlos Santana to Perform at Freedom Hill this AugustCarlos Santana is coming to Metro Detroit this summer.

Listen Live