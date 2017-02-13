Lotto Winner Sues Claiming It Ruined Her Life

By: Beau Daniels

A million dollar lottery winner in England who was seventeen years old at the time is suing the commission for neglect. Oddity Central reports that lottery winner Jane Park feels that the winnings messed-up her life, “At times it feels like winning the lottery has ruined my life. I thought it would make it 10 times better but it’s made it 10 times worse. I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself, ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won’,” Park goes on to say, “People look at me and think, ‘I wish I had her lifestyle, I wish I had her money.’ But they don’t realize the extent of my stress. I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”

Park believes that the lottery should not be open to anyone under age 18. She prefers the life before making $13 an hour, “It’s scary how different my life is from my friends. When they say they’re stressed about the money they mean their wages are s**t. There’s no one in the same boat as me, no one who really understands. I feel like I’m a 40-year-old.” Yes, $1.6 million is a life changer.

