Steve is Headed to the Bahamas: YOU Could Be Next!

February 13, 2017 8:28 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: Bahamas, Sandals Resort, win a trip

Congratulations to Steve from Armada whose heart rate “went up to about 400” when we called to let him know that we had won the trip to Paradise!

His Luxury Included ® Vacation for two includes four days/three nights at any Sandals Resorts (Bahamas, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Antigua, Grenada or Barbados); food, beverages, entertainment, all land and water sports – plus, roundtrip airfare.

You could  be next! Listen for the Password to Paradise every weekday morning at 7:30. We’d love to call you next week!

More from Bobby Mitchell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.
Carlos Santana to Perform at Freedom Hill this AugustCarlos Santana is coming to Metro Detroit this summer.

Listen Live