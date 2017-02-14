Baseball is Back: Get a First Look at Justin Verlander at Spring Training in Florida

February 14, 2017 10:59 AM By Jon Corrigan

Baseball is back!

Detroit Tigers pitchers and catchers reported to Lakeland, Florida today for their first official workout of 2017.

The Tigers shared a video of Justin Verlander taking his first steps onto the diamond, captioning the Facebook clip, “Off to work.”

Here are a few important Detroit Tigers dates to remember over the next eight weeks:
• Fri, Feb. 17 – Position players report to Lakeland, Florida
• Thurs, Feb. 23 – Tigers first spring training game vs. Florida Southern
• Mon, Apr. 3 – Tigers first regular season game @ Chicago White Sox
• Fri, Apr. 7 – Tigers Opening Day at Comerica Park vs. Boston Redsox

