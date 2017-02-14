Rooster Chooses Michigan Gas Station As New Home

By: Beau Daniels

I’ve seen pet dogs and cats at a few gas stations. A Paw Paw, Michigan gas station has adopted a rooster that showed up one day and never left. Longtime employee Michelle Brink explains, “After the deer feed left we thought maybe he would go home but he never left. So we’re like OK, Winter’s coming, we better build him a box. I had a customer that dropped off some hay for him because she knew that we were going to keep him. That’s when we decided that Kevin was going to be ours.”

Yes, the rooster was named Kevin and now has a coup at Magoo’s gas station. Patrons of the gas station love it, “Everybody in the morning, everybody all day long, they’re like, ‘You got a rooster.’ ‘Yup his name’s Kevin. “He loves to be petted./ He loves those peanut butter cookies so he’s become one of us. The owner liked him so he agreed for us to build a box.” Of course the publicity doesn’t hurt. See Kevin here.

