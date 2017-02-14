What’s Real About Valentines Day

By: Beau Daniels

Here are some interesting facts to indulge on Valentines Day from Ranker. Women do not want a sexy gift, and finally guys appear to have realized that because 89 percent buy something different. Chocolate is still a go-to with it being an aphrodisiac due to chemicals like tryptophan and phenylethylamine.

Valentines Day ranks number two for most greeting cards purchased and revenue for restaurants, Christmas and Mothers Day occupy those top spots.. Also is number three for the money spent on flowers and candy. It gets deeper here including religious connections.

