A Final Farewell to Mike Ilitch

February 15, 2017 12:13 PM

By: Steve Kostan

Grey skies seem appropriate today as the backdrop for the public viewing of Mike Ilitch. Today’s viewing at the FOX Theater is from 12 Noon- 8:00pm. I never met the guy, but I DID get to christen his new arena, the JLA, and that huge PA in 1980 at RUSH. What I, and most of you remember about Mr. Ilitch is his dedication to the D. I remember in the mid-80’s when he moved the Little Caesar’s HQ from Farmington Hills to Downtown at the FOX. NOBODY was thinking like that then. At least it seemed that way. Think back to the early 1980’s, seeing U 2 or The Clash at the FOX. Plenty of parking! It was a wasteland. Look around now. Wow. I’m so thankful for Mike Ilitch, Penske, Gilbert, and the others. Thanks again and farewell Mike-Steve Kostan

More from Steve Kostan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.
Carlos Santana to Perform at Freedom Hill this AugustCarlos Santana is coming to Metro Detroit this summer.

Listen Live