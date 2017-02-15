Celebrities That Have A Twin: Bet You Didn’t Know

We all know the Bush daughters, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olson. But there are quite a few celebrities with a twin. How many did you know?
Scarlett Johansson has a hunky twin brother, Hunter.
Gisele Bundchen was raised in Brazil with five sisters — Gabi, Raquel, Graziela, Rafaela, and her fraternal twin, Patricia.
Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother named Michael.
Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar, Ted) and his twin sister, Marissa.
Alanis Morissette has a twin bother, Wade.
Parker Posey (Superman Returns) and Chris Posey
Jon (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory) and Dan Heder
Kiefer Sutherland has a twin sister, Rachel.
Vin Diesel’s twin is Paul Vincent.
Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) has a twin brother named Jacob.