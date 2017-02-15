Celebrities That Have A Twin: Bet You Didn’t Know

We all know the Bush daughters, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olson. But there are quite a few celebrities with a twin. How many did you know?

Scarlett Johansson has a hunky twin brother, Hunter.

Gisele Bundchen was raised in Brazil with five sisters — Gabi, Raquel, Graziela, Rafaela, and her fraternal twin, Patricia.

Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother named Michael.

Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar, Ted) and his twin sister, Marissa.

Alanis Morissette has a twin bother, Wade.

Parker Posey (Superman Returns) and Chris Posey

Jon (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory) and Dan Heder

Kiefer Sutherland has a twin sister, Rachel.

Vin Diesel’s twin is Paul Vincent.

Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) has a twin brother named Jacob.