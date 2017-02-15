Celebrities That Have A Twin: Bet You Didn’t Know

February 15, 2017 9:04 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: celebrities with a twin

We all know the Bush daughters, and Mary Kate and Ashley Olson. But there are quite a few celebrities with a twin. How many did you know?

 

Scarlett Johansson has a hunky twin brother, Hunter.

Gisele Bundchen was raised in Brazil with five sisters — Gabi, Raquel, Graziela, Rafaela, and her fraternal twin, Patricia.

Ashton Kutcher has a twin brother named Michael.

ST. PAUL, MN - JULY 28: Michael Kutcher and brother Ashton Kutcher walk the red carpet before the 2013 Starkey Hearing Foundation's "So the World May Hear" Awards Gala on July 28, 2013 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

Giovanni Ribisi (Avatar, Ted) and his twin sister, Marissa.

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alanis Morissette has a twin bother, Wade.

Parker Posey (Superman Returns) and Chris Posey

(Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

(Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jon (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory) and Dan Heder

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Xbox)

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Xbox)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kiefer Sutherland has a twin sister, Rachel.

Vin Diesel’s twin is Paul Vincent.

Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) has a twin brother named Jacob.

