Small Device Detects Body Odor

February 15, 2017 2:58 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Body Odor Detector

By: Beau Daniels

Many people doesn’t realize it when they stink. And we all know walking around with bad body odor can affect a person with their workplace relationships and especially personal life.

But there’s a solution! A pocket sized device has been created to warn a person through an app when they are stinky. “We can give relief by telling people how smelly they are and freeing them from the anxiety of not knowing,” the device creators say.

The device recognizes chemicals associated with body odor. Set to be released this summer, the price is estimated to be around a couple hundred dollars. Modifications are being worked on right now to also enable it to warn a person when their perfume or cologne is too strong.

Smell you later!

More here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

The Steve Miller Band, Peter Frampton Announce Show at Freedom HillThe Steve Miller Band will hit the road this summer with special guest Peter Frampton.
Carlos Santana to Perform at Freedom Hill this AugustCarlos Santana is coming to Metro Detroit this summer.

Listen Live