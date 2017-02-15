Small Device Detects Body Odor

By: Beau Daniels

Many people doesn’t realize it when they stink. And we all know walking around with bad body odor can affect a person with their workplace relationships and especially personal life.

But there’s a solution! A pocket sized device has been created to warn a person through an app when they are stinky. “We can give relief by telling people how smelly they are and freeing them from the anxiety of not knowing,” the device creators say.

The device recognizes chemicals associated with body odor. Set to be released this summer, the price is estimated to be around a couple hundred dollars. Modifications are being worked on right now to also enable it to warn a person when their perfume or cologne is too strong.

Smell you later!

