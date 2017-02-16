Donate Unused Instruments to Detroit School of Arts

Your kid is never going to play that clarinet again. And that guitar — look at the dust on it. Here’s how you can get some more space in your house and help high school kids in Detroit.

The drum set in our basement (which seemed like a good idea at the time) has gone unused for a while. I didn’t know what to do with it and ended up emailing DeLois Spryszak, the Principal at Detroit School of Arts to ask if they could use a donation. She said yes and I drove it down yesterday.

It’s the best thing I’ve done this year! I wish we had more instruments to donate to these talented kids.