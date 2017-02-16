Husbands Secret Stash Of $8,000 Was Donated To Charity

February 16, 2017 4:26 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Secret money

You might want to think again about where you hide your secret stash. A wife took one of her husbands old shirts that he hadn’t worn in a while and donated it to Goodwill. The reason he did not wear the shirt was because that was where he was hiding his money, “My plan was to save $10,000. Then one day I was going to walk up to her and say, ‘We don’t have to wish anymore.'”

He had accumulated $8,000 with plans for a surprise trip to Italy for his wife. Surprise, she accidentally donated it to charity, “Bob is an extremely strong human being. I don’t want to hurt his male ego but he was crying. I haven’t seen him that distraught since his parents died.” Surprise again, the money was discovered before the shirt was sold and returned. UPI

