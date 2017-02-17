Bruce Springsteen Invites Teen Onstage to Play ‘Growing Up’

By Robyn Collins

Bruce Springsteen made an Australian boy’s night during a show in Brisbane. When The Boss saw teenager Nathan Testa’s sign stating that he missed school for the concert, Springsteen addressed him directly.

“You know this song? You know it on guitar?” Springsteen asked, referring to the tune “Growing Up.” Testa replied that he did, and was invited onstage and handed a guitar. Then the two sang “Growing Up,” together and Tesla performed admirably.

Springsteen gave Testa some instruction as well. He showed him how to bring down the band, and then said, “Before we continue, a lesson. When I was your age, I got my first guitar. I brought it home. I realized it wasn’t about how well you played it, but how good you looked doing it. So I got in front of the mirror and I tried some different poses.”

Springsteen demonstrated, recreating stances he’s become well-known for and the crowd roared its approval. Then, the rock legend said he had seen the future of rock and roll, “Nathan Testa.”

Check out the video below: