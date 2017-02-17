Company Offers Employees Paw-ternity Leave

By: Beau Daniels

Company’s offering pet insurance is becoming common. Now a brewery is offering paw-ternity leave. “It’s not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home. We wanted to take the stress out of the situation and let our teams take the time they need to welcome their new puppy or dog into their family.”

BrewDog Brewery has over 1000 employees and obviously has dog branding. The reason is the owners love for animals, so much they have 50 in their main headquarters. Every time an employee gets a puppy they are offered a week off, “We always want to raise the bar when it comes to offering our staff the best possible benefit. We care about two things above all else. People and beer. We also just really like dogs.”

If you would love this benefit in your workplace then show your boss this link.

