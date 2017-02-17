‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s Son is a Spitting Image of His Late Father

February 17, 2017 12:09 PM By Jon Corrigan

Steve Irwin, the beloved Australian animal enthusiast, nicknamed “The Crocodile Hunter,” has been gone over a decade, but his legacy lives on through his two children: 18-year-old Bindi and 13-year-old Robert.

Robert made his debut on the <em>Tonight Show</em> Thursday night, showing host Jimmy Fallon a medley of exotic animals, including a dwarf crocodile, a screaming armadillo, a huge snake named “Lady” and two super-chill sloths.

The 13-year-old made mention of his late father’s <em>Tonight Show</em> appearance some years back, noting, “It’s really nice to be able to follow in his footsteps; it’s really great.”

Bindi shared a heartwarming side-by-side picture on Instagram, writing, “You are more and more like Dad every day.”

