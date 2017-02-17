Detroit Hall Of Fame Wrestler George “The Animal” Steele Dead At 79

February 17, 2017 1:22 PM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: George "The Animal" Steele, WWF

Hall of Fame pro wrestler George “The Animal” Steele, the wild man known for his green tongue and appetite for turnbuckles, has died at the age of 79, according to the WWE. Steele, whose real name was Jim Myers, had been ill for several years and suffered from kidney failure.

The Detroit native, who had been a high school athlete, earned a master’s degree from Central Michigan University and became a high school teacher. Looking to supplement his income, joined a local wrestling conference under the name The Student.

He continued to teach during a 20-year pro wrestling career, even during his most successful years in the 1980s. He is survived by his wife and three kids. (CBS Sports)

