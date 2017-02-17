If You Haven’t Seen The Rolling Stone Documentary, You Need to

By: Steve Kostan

I saw a documentary on The ROLLING STONES that was really recent. “The ROLLING STONES/LATIN AMERICA” covers the 2016 tour down there. At first I was going to pass. We’ve already see it all, right? Glad I didn’t pass. Great behind the scenes stuff from just last year. Their viewpoint of the whole “Circus” was summed up well by Charlie. “WE created it…If we didn’t there would only be 8 people sitting out there.” Something like that. There was also a cool story about how Mick & Keith began writing Honky Tonk Women while on vacay in Brazil in 68. The two then break into the “Country Honk” version with just Mick & Keith only and it really clicks.

Highlight…The STONES Havana gig. There had never been a concert like this in Cuba. The STONES had to move their first date because late, came word Pres Obama would be there the next day. Not enough turn around time for the locals. Mick, “When’s the last time an American President visited Cuba? “ Answer, “80 years”. Bad luck Mick but THEN, just 11 days before the new date, the Cuban government says the Pope has a problem because the new date is Good Friday. Can you change it AGAIN? Keith, “He ain’t MY manager” The STONES wrote back, explained the “No we can’t change it again” case and the Cuban gov bought it. The Stones WON.